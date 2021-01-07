Alexander and Caldwell counties start vaccinating those over 75

Caldwell County and Alexander County started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 and older this week.
The Caldwell County Health Department started phase 1b of vaccination, which includes anyone over 75, on Wednesday, according to a press release from the county. The health department is still vaccinating anyone in phase 1a, which includes health care providers most at risk for COVID-19 exposure, like medical staff treating COVID-19 patients or cleaning patient treatment areas.
There are currently 1,175 people over 75 on the waiting list for the vaccine, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.
Those in Caldwell County who are eligible and are seeking an appointment can call 828-426-8486 or 828-426-8605 or go to vaccine.caldwellcountync.org to get on the waiting list.
The Alexander County Health Department also started vaccinating people over 75 on Wednesday, Public Information Officer Gary Herman said. Hundreds have scheduled appointments, according to information from the county.
To get more information on vaccinations in Alexander County, call 828-352-7724 or go to www.alexandercountync.gov/covid.
Catawba County started vaccinating people over 75 this week as well.
Burke County has not started vaccinating its residents who are 75 and older, according to a press release from the Burke County Health Department. The county is still vaccinating the first group of eligible people.
“We will not be able to move into the next priority group, … the 75+ group, for another week or two,” the release said.
Case count
Catawba County reported 157 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The new cases brought the county total to 12,560.
The eight new deaths put the county total at 184 deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 111 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, there were 10,398 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 592,746 total cases.
There are 3,960 people hospitalized with the virus and 7,213 have died.