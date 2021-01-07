Alexander and Caldwell counties start vaccinating those over 75

Caldwell County and Alexander County started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 and older this week.

The Caldwell County Health Department started phase 1b of vaccination, which includes anyone over 75, on Wednesday, according to a press release from the county. The health department is still vaccinating anyone in phase 1a, which includes health care providers most at risk for COVID-19 exposure, like medical staff treating COVID-19 patients or cleaning patient treatment areas.

There are currently 1,175 people over 75 on the waiting list for the vaccine, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.

Those in Caldwell County who are eligible and are seeking an appointment can call 828-426-8486 or 828-426-8605 or go to vaccine.caldwellcountync.org to get on the waiting list.

The Alexander County Health Department also started vaccinating people over 75 on Wednesday, Public Information Officer Gary Herman said. Hundreds have scheduled appointments, according to information from the county.

To get more information on vaccinations in Alexander County, call 828-352-7724 or go to www.alexandercountync.gov/covid.

Catawba County started vaccinating people over 75 this week as well.