Alcohol sales allowed until 11 p.m., bars open at 30 percent

Bars previously unable to open will be allowed to offer indoor service for the first time since early COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in 2020.
Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced an executive order to replace the current modified stay at home order that will lift some restrictions starting Friday.
The new executive order allows bars that have not been allowed to open for indoor service to open at 30 percent capacity. The order also allows the capacity limit of gyms, salons, museums and outdoor amusement centers to be at 50 percent capacity.
The new executive order also allows alcohol to be sold for on-site consumption until 11 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. as it was limited to under the previous order.
Beginning Friday, outdoor venues like concert venues and arenas will be able to open at 30 percent capacity with no 100-person limit. Large indoor arenas and venues with over 5,000-seat capacity will be able to open at 15 percent.
Movie theaters and other indoor entertainment areas and meeting spaces are limited to 30 percent capacity.
The 10 p.m. closure time for business and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for residents will both lift under the new executive order that goes into effect on Friday.
Gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors in the new order, Cooper said.
The lifted restrictions come as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decrease across the state, Cooper said in a press conference on Wednesday.
“We have reason for hope in North Carolina,” Cooper said. “Fewer people are getting sick, fewer are needing hospitalization, all the metrics that we measure continue to stabilize.”
People are still required to wear masks in public places and capacity of restaurants, stores and other businesses is still limited to 50 percent under the new executive order.
People still need to be cautious to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19, Cooper said. Although the vaccine is being administered, doses are limited and it will take time to stop COVID-19, Cooper said.
“Easing these restrictions will only work if we protect each other —carelessness could lead to a backslide,” Cooper said.
COVID-19 variants have been found in North Carolina and are cause for concern, Cooper said. If those variants prove to spread more quickly, the state could put restrictions back in place if needed, he said.
Case count
Catawba County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, putting the county total at 16,983 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.
One new coronavirus-related death was reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 279 deaths.
There are 40 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, 3,346 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, putting the state total at 849,630, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 1,530 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,074 have died.