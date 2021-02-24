Alcohol sales allowed until 11 p.m., bars open at 30 percent

Bars previously unable to open will be allowed to offer indoor service for the first time since early COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in 2020.

Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced an executive order to replace the current modified stay at home order that will lift some restrictions starting Friday.

The new executive order allows bars that have not been allowed to open for indoor service to open at 30 percent capacity. The order also allows the capacity limit of gyms, salons, museums and outdoor amusement centers to be at 50 percent capacity.

The new executive order also allows alcohol to be sold for on-site consumption until 11 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. as it was limited to under the previous order.

Beginning Friday, outdoor venues like concert venues and arenas will be able to open at 30 percent capacity with no 100-person limit. Large indoor arenas and venues with over 5,000-seat capacity will be able to open at 15 percent.

Movie theaters and other indoor entertainment areas and meeting spaces are limited to 30 percent capacity.

The 10 p.m. closure time for business and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for residents will both lift under the new executive order that goes into effect on Friday.