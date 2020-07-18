Aircraft crashes into Lake Norman; Pilot and passenger escape with minor injuries

An aircraft crashed into Lake Norman early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, the NC State Highway Patrol responded to an aircraft crash into Lake Norman in Catawba County near the Northview Harbor community.
According to witnesses, a fixed-wing single-engine amphibious airplane appeared to be attempting a water landing when the plane toppled forward and crashed in the water near Lake Norman State Park. The pilot and a passenger were rescued by nearby boaters as the plane was partially submerged, according to the release.
The pilot and passenger received minor injuries but declined transport by Catawba County EMS. To prevent sinking, the plane was immediately towed to shore near the Long Island Airport.
After ensuring there were no other victims, troopers secured the aircraft, communicated with local emergency responders, located witnesses, and coordinated the investigation response with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Troopers cleared the scene around 11:00 a.m, according to the release.
Rescue boats responded from Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue, Denver Fire Department, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol, and the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.
