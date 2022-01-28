Air Force pilot honored by Fallen Heroes ministry in Hickory

The Fallen Heroes ministry honored its fourth service member on Friday when it revealed a new tanker featuring Air Force Capt. Mark “Pitbull” McDowell.

McDowell died July 18, 2009 during his first tour in Afghanistan as he was returning from a mission, said McDowell’s father, Stan McDowell. Mark McDowell was 26.

McDowell flew an F-15E Strike Eagle in the Air Force. He was a graduate of South Iredell High School and joined the Air Force after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy when he was 23, Stan McDowell said.

“Mark was a living sacrifice for our Lord, and he sacrificed himself for our country,” Stan McDowell said.

This is the fourth time Fallen Heroes has collaborated with Bumgarner Oil Company in Hickory to honor a deceased member of the military. The truck's tanker is wrapped with an image of the service member who died, a Bible verse and additional military images.

The tanker was revealed to McDowell’s family at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory on Friday.

