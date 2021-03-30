Agriculture center seeking new home; wish list includes demonstration area, room for large gatherings

Catawba County is considering building a new agriculture resource center to replace the current building in Newton — but exactly where the building would go and who it will serve is still up for debate.
The current agricultural resource center building, mostly inhabited by the Catawba County Cooperative Extension, is aging. The county is looking in to building a new building, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said during a presentation at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners budget meeting on Monday.
“If we’re going to take a step toward renovating the ARC or reimagining the ARC, we need to see what we’re thinking about,” McCauley said.
To find direction for the project, the county did community surveys about the extension office and ARC building and looked into some potential sites.
The surveys found that a central and visible location was important for the new building, McCauley said.
With more visibility and easier access than the current building — which is off Brady Avenue in Newton — Catawba County Cooperative Extension Director George Place hopes to provide more services to more people.
“It’s a theme I keep coming back to, one of our biggest challenges is we’re the best-kept secret people say — they don't know about us,” Place said.
Much of what the extension office does is help farmers and agriculture professionals with their plants, livestock and certifications. They often go out to farms to help with specific issues. Those services would continue in a new building. But with more space, Place said he hopes for more.
“We can be a bridge, connecting with everybody in this county, showing how to get healthy and putting that local food guide in front of them to show them how to get local food,” Place said. “Then we’ll have classes on how to cook with it. I think that that bridge is where we can become relevant in this county and be a significant investment in making this county a healthier place.”
Place’s vision also brings opportunity for local agriculture businesses, he said.
The cooperative extension provides training and classes on agriculture-related topics and holds meetings for local groups. Those classes and meetings can bring in 100 or more people. There isn’t enough space at the current building, Place said.
An ideal new building would have ample parking, meeting spaces, high visibility and two to three acres for demonstration areas, Place said.
The new building is still a ways off. To move forward, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners will tour other extension offices to get an idea of what works, and county staff will look into several potential locations before the project moves forward.