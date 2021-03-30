Agriculture center seeking new home; wish list includes demonstration area, room for large gatherings

Much of what the extension office does is help farmers and agriculture professionals with their plants, livestock and certifications. They often go out to farms to help with specific issues. Those services would continue in a new building. But with more space, Place said he hopes for more.

“We can be a bridge, connecting with everybody in this county, showing how to get healthy and putting that local food guide in front of them to show them how to get local food,” Place said. “Then we’ll have classes on how to cook with it. I think that that bridge is where we can become relevant in this county and be a significant investment in making this county a healthier place.”

Place’s vision also brings opportunity for local agriculture businesses, he said.

The cooperative extension provides training and classes on agriculture-related topics and holds meetings for local groups. Those classes and meetings can bring in 100 or more people. There isn’t enough space at the current building, Place said.

An ideal new building would have ample parking, meeting spaces, high visibility and two to three acres for demonstration areas, Place said.

The new building is still a ways off. To move forward, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners will tour other extension offices to get an idea of what works, and county staff will look into several potential locations before the project moves forward.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.