Aging population, Hispanic growth among most significant trends of the last 20 years

In 2000, there were nearly 7,900 Hispanic or Latino people in the county, according to census data. The group made up 5.6% of the overall population. Hispanics are now more than 10% of the population and have increased in number to nearly 16,200, according to 2019 data from the American Community Survey.

Martha Carrillo, 39, a board member of Centro Latino, has watched the Hispanic community nearly double. She came to Hickory in 1993 with her family. At that time, she said the Hispanic community was incredibly small.

She did not meet another Latino in the classroom until her junior year of high school. “I joke around that we go out to like Walmart to buy groceries and if we ever saw another Latino family we would just like have to stop and (it was) deer-in-headlights a little bit,” Carrillo said.

Carrillo said it is been gratifying for her to see the growth in the Hispanic community.

She said she is seeing some progress when it comes to embracing the community but there are areas for improvement. “I think that we are at the starting point of what it truly means to be inclusive and understanding and I see that we’re heading in the right direction,” Carrillo said. “I’m optimistic about it but I do feel like there’s still some spots where we’re not sitting at the table.”