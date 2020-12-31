Aging population, Hispanic growth among most significant trends of the last 20 years

The aging of Catawba County’s population and the implications for the county’s future have been top of mind for local leaders over the last few years.
Data from the last 20 years highlights the extent of the issue.
In 2000, people ages 25 to 44 accounted for 31% of the area’s population. The median age in the county was 36.1 years.
Twenty years later, the median age has risen to 41.3. The 25 to 44 group now makes up less than 24% of the total population. That decline among young adults has inspired a number of efforts geared toward reversing the trend.
Some, like the K-64 partnership, are focused, at least in part, on securing a young, highly trained workforce.
Other initiatives are committed to creating amenities to bring in younger people. The Hickory bond program with its system of urban trails and improvements is one example of that approach.
It likely will be at least a few years before the data starts to show the effects of these projects but there are some encouraging signs of growth. Taylor Dellinger, a data analyst for the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, pointed to recent growth in building activity. In Hickory alone, more than 1,000 housing units are in some phase of development.
Cameron Bixby, 35, chair of Hickory Young Professionals, said the county is doing a good job at trying to attract younger professionals, but the pandemic interrupted some of those efforts. Bixby cited an event called “There’s Nothing To Do Here: The Ultimate Non-Event,” which was planned for The Crossing at Hollar Mill venue in March, but had to be postponed because of COVID-19.
The event was meant to be a mixer with live music. “That was their take on, ‘Let’s create something of value where people don’t feel like they’re coming to be sold to,'” Bixby said. “They’re coming to see, ‘Wow, this community has all these things.’”
She said more local companies realize they need to recruit young professionals and give these employees a stake in the company. Bixby said one of the group projects she worked on in the Leadership Catawba program was developing a plan for nonprofits to bring young people onto their boards.
She identified the accounting firm Martin Starnes & Associates, furniture maker Design Foundry, CommScope and the Hickory Crawdads as some of the companies that are doing a good job at recruiting young talent. “Honestly, I think that they’re doing the right things,” Bixby said of the community’s efforts. “I think that the hard thing that they need to focus on is maybe trying to vocalize it more … so that those people that are not plugged in, they realize what’s going on and want to get on board.”
Racial and ethnic shift
The aging of the population is not the only significant demographic shift Catawba County is experiencing. The county has also grown more racially and ethnically diverse during the last 20 years.
The populations of Black, Asian and Hispanic people have all grown. No single minority population has grown as much as the Hispanic community.
In 2000, there were nearly 7,900 Hispanic or Latino people in the county, according to census data. The group made up 5.6% of the overall population. Hispanics are now more than 10% of the population and have increased in number to nearly 16,200, according to 2019 data from the American Community Survey.
Martha Carrillo, 39, a board member of Centro Latino, has watched the Hispanic community nearly double. She came to Hickory in 1993 with her family. At that time, she said the Hispanic community was incredibly small.
She did not meet another Latino in the classroom until her junior year of high school. “I joke around that we go out to like Walmart to buy groceries and if we ever saw another Latino family we would just like have to stop and (it was) deer-in-headlights a little bit,” Carrillo said.
Carrillo said it is been gratifying for her to see the growth in the Hispanic community.
She said she is seeing some progress when it comes to embracing the community but there are areas for improvement. “I think that we are at the starting point of what it truly means to be inclusive and understanding and I see that we’re heading in the right direction,” Carrillo said. “I’m optimistic about it but I do feel like there’s still some spots where we’re not sitting at the table.”
She cited outreach efforts by institutions such as the Hickory Public Library, Catawba County Public Health and some public schools. At the same time, she said more could be done to be inclusive when it comes to seeking input from the community on various municipal issues.
For economic development leaders in the county, having an inclusive and representative culture is a key component of growing the economy.
Scott Millar, president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, gave the example of an Asian-based company that is in talks about moving operations to the county. One of the things the heads of the company want to know is how inclusive the community is and how well employees from the company who might move into the county would be able to fit in, Millar said. “We have to answer those questions well or they will go on to what other communities that they are considering instead of staying and looking harder here,” Millar said.
When it comes to community efforts at reflecting diversity, Catawba County Manager Mick Berry pointed to "Featured Catawbans," a series of interviews with various community members published by the county’s marketing department. Berry said things like the series help show the diversity of the community on an individual level.
In terms of broader efforts at incorporating diversity, Berry said it would be a process where residents would interact with people from different backgrounds and learn about others through events such as cultural gatherings.
He cited the example of the Hmong New Year celebrations. “You know, I don’t know that there’s particularly anything we can do as a local government that impacts that dramatically,” Berry said. “I think it’s just our citizens, our residents becoming more diverse and having more diverse experiences, being open to evolving that way.”
