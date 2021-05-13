Ages 12-15 now eligible for vaccine; Over 50,000 Catawbans fully vaccinated

Teens ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.
This decision follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which was announced Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also updated their recommendations on who is eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to include ages 12-15.
The Pfizer vaccine consists of two doses, administered three weeks apart. It is currently available at some Catawba County pediatric practices, area pharmacies and through Catawba County Public Health.
“It is normal to have questions about the vaccine, and we encourage parents to speak with a trusted healthcare professional like their child’s doctor or a public health nurse to get answers,” said Jennifer McCracken, Catawba County Public Health Director.
On Thursday, Public Health began accepting appointments for the youngest eligible to receive the vaccine. Make an appointment by calling 828-282-2002 or using the online request form at www.catawbavaccine.org. Public Health is also accepting walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. Additional vaccination sites can be found using the state’s tool at www.myspot.nc.gov/.
Parents are encouraged to consult with their child’s doctor or speak with a Public Health nurse by calling 828-282-2002.
By the numbers
A total of 51,581 Catawba County residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.
Since April 29, the county has added 482 new COVID-19 cases to its total, which is now 18,940 virus cases. There are currently 16 hospitalizations and 304 people have died from the virus in Catawba County since the onset of the pandemic.
