Ages 12-15 now eligible for vaccine; Over 50,000 Catawbans fully vaccinated
Fewer Americans are reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine than just a few months ago but questions about side effects and how the shots were tested still hold some back, according to a new poll that highlights the challenges at a pivotal moment in the U.S. vaccination campaign.

Teens ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

President Joe Biden is highlighting new efforts to encourage Americans to get COVID-19 shots, including free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, as the pace of shots nationally declines and he looks to meet his July Fourth inoculation targets.

This decision follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which was announced Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also updated their recommendations on who is eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to include ages 12-15.

The Pfizer vaccine consists of two doses, administered three weeks apart. It is currently available at some Catawba County pediatric practices, area pharmacies and through Catawba County Public Health.

“It is normal to have questions about the vaccine, and we encourage parents to speak with a trusted healthcare professional like their child’s doctor or a public health nurse to get answers,” said Jennifer McCracken, Catawba County Public Health Director.

The US Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15. CNN's Sanjay Gupta looks at how the clinical trials unfolded.

On Thursday, Public Health began accepting appointments for the youngest eligible to receive the vaccine. Make an appointment by calling 828-282-2002 or using the online request form at www.catawbavaccine.org. Public Health is also accepting walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. Additional vaccination sites can be found using the state’s tool at www.myspot.nc.gov/.

Parents are encouraged to consult with their child’s doctor or speak with a Public Health nurse by calling 828-282-2002.

By the numbers

A total of 51,581 Catawba County residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.

Since April 29, the county has added 482 new COVID-19 cases to its total, which is now 18,940 virus cases. There are currently 16 hospitalizations and 304 people have died from the virus in Catawba County since the onset of the pandemic.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

