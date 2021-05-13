Ages 12-15 now eligible for vaccine; Over 50,000 Catawbans fully vaccinated

Fewer Americans are reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine than just a few months ago but questions about side effects and how the shots were tested still hold some back, according to a new poll that highlights the challenges at a pivotal moment in the U.S. vaccination campaign.

Teens ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

This decision follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which was announced Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also updated their recommendations on who is eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to include ages 12-15.

The Pfizer vaccine consists of two doses, administered three weeks apart. It is currently available at some Catawba County pediatric practices, area pharmacies and through Catawba County Public Health.

“It is normal to have questions about the vaccine, and we encourage parents to speak with a trusted healthcare professional like their child’s doctor or a public health nurse to get answers,” said Jennifer McCracken, Catawba County Public Health Director.

