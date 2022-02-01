Agency welcomes new members of policy board

LENOIR — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG) welcomed five new members to the Policy Board during the bi-monthly meeting held on Jan. 25 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.
WPCOG Chair Jill Patton presented each new delegate with a plaque to commemorate the occasion. The new policy board members are from recent elections and serve as elected delegates among the 35-member policy board.
The WPCOG is governed by the Policy Board, which includes delegates and alternates appointed by each of the 28 town, city, and county member governments. Each municipal and county government has one vote to govern the business of the WPCOG. The Policy Board also includes seven non-elected members who represent the private sector and community.
The area served by the WPCOG includes Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties, and the municipalities of Brookford, Cajah's Mountain, Catawba, Cedar Rock, Claremont, Connelly Springs, Conover, Drexel, Gamewell, Glen Alpine, Granite Falls, Hickory, Hildebran, Hudson, Lenoir, Long View, Maiden, Morganton, Newton, Rhodhiss, Rutherford College, Sawmills, Taylorsville, and Valdese.
New board delegates include Charlie Watts, mayor of Valdese; Danny Hipps, council member for Maiden; Ramona Duncan, alderman for Connelly Springs; Wayne Annas, council member for Rutherford College; and Kelvin Gregory, council member for Brookford.
“We welcome our new Policy Board delegates and I look forward to working with them," Patton said.
"Collaboration among our local governments is important and the WPCOG is the best mechanism for sharing resources and expertise.”
The WPCOG Policy Board serves as the governing board for an agency with 65 professionals. The WPCOG provides a range of services to local governments and residents throughout the region. Those services, departments, and programs include administrative and human resources services to local governments, Area Agency on Aging, Community & Economic Development, Community & Regional Planning, financial administration for local governments, Regional Public Housing Authority, Workforce Development Board, and many other programs.