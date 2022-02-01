Agency welcomes new members of policy board

LENOIR — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG) welcomed five new members to the Policy Board during the bi-monthly meeting held on Jan. 25 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

WPCOG Chair Jill Patton presented each new delegate with a plaque to commemorate the occasion. The new policy board members are from recent elections and serve as elected delegates among the 35-member policy board.

The WPCOG is governed by the Policy Board, which includes delegates and alternates appointed by each of the 28 town, city, and county member governments. Each municipal and county government has one vote to govern the business of the WPCOG. The Policy Board also includes seven non-elected members who represent the private sector and community.

The area served by the WPCOG includes Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties, and the municipalities of Brookford, Cajah's Mountain, Catawba, Cedar Rock, Claremont, Connelly Springs, Conover, Drexel, Gamewell, Glen Alpine, Granite Falls, Hickory, Hildebran, Hudson, Lenoir, Long View, Maiden, Morganton, Newton, Rhodhiss, Rutherford College, Sawmills, Taylorsville, and Valdese.