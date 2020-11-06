Agency seeks donations of children's books

HICKORY — Catawba County Partnership for Children is seeking donations of gently used children’s books to refill its Little Free Libraries.

CCPC is a nonprofit agency that works to ensure children enter kindergarten healthy and prepared for lifelong success. All of its work is focused on children from birth to age 5 and their families, connecting them to high-quality early childhood services and resources. Catawba County has more than 10,000 children from birth to age 5. There are several ways that community members can support early childhood work and benefit from the services offered.

All donations of children's books may be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CCPC’s Early Childhood Resource Center, 738 Fourth St. SW, Hickory (across from Dos Amigos).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCPC is unable to hold its traditional in-person fundraiser. Instead, they are asking Catawba County companies to support their early childhood efforts. If your company would like to be a Corporate Champion for Children, contact Kim Lyke Holden, executive director, at KLYKE@catawbacountync.gov or 828-695-6501.