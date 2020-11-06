Agency seeks donations of children's books

HICKORY — Catawba County Partnership for Children is seeking donations of gently used children’s books to refill its Little Free Libraries.
CCPC is a nonprofit agency that works to ensure children enter kindergarten healthy and prepared for lifelong success. All of its work is focused on children from birth to age 5 and their families, connecting them to high-quality early childhood services and resources. Catawba County has more than 10,000 children from birth to age 5. There are several ways that community members can support early childhood work and benefit from the services offered.
All donations of children's books may be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CCPC’s Early Childhood Resource Center, 738 Fourth St. SW, Hickory (across from Dos Amigos).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCPC is unable to hold its traditional in-person fundraiser. Instead, they are asking Catawba County companies to support their early childhood efforts. If your company would like to be a Corporate Champion for Children, contact Kim Lyke Holden, executive director, at KLYKE@catawbacountync.gov or 828-695-6501.
The CCPC is also a drop-off location for NC Guardian ad Litem’s PB&J Campaign through January 2021. Plastic jars of peanut butter and/or jelly will be donated to local backpack programs and food banks. These can also be delivered to the CCPC office at 738 Fourth St. SW in Hickory.
CCPC provides a variety of early childhood services for the community. Imagination Library is a free program that mails each enrolled child one free book every month until the child’s fifth birthday. Families can enroll their child by going to www.smartstart.org/DPIL. The NC Pre-Kindergarten Program provides a high-quality pre-k classroom experience to eligible children who turned 4 by Aug. 31. Slots are still available in several locations across the county. Call 828-695-6506 for more information. A variety of parent education classes, support services, and referrals to child care or school-age care are available by calling the Children’s Resource Center at 828-695-6565.
