Agency offers free treat bags for children

HICKORY — Next week, April 12-16, is The National Association for the Education of Young Children’s Week of the Young Child. In honor of this event, Catawba County Partnership for Children will be handing out free treat bags to local children between the ages of 3 and 5.

Bags will include an age-appropriate children’s book, bubbles, sidewalk chalk, art supplies for at-home activities, and loads of great information for parents. Pickup will be available Monday through Friday, April 12-16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while supplies last. Only fifty bags are available and will be offered on a first-come basis. The Partnership is located in the Early Childhood Resource Center at 738 Fourth St. SW in Hickory, across from Dos Amigos.

Catawba County Partnership for Children is a nonprofit agency that works to ensure children enter kindergarten healthy and prepared for lifelong success. All of their work is focused on children from birth to age 5 and their families, connecting them to high quality early childhood services and resources. For more information, go to catawbakids.com or contact Sarah Sakatos, Family Engagement Assistant, at 828-695-6505 or SSAKATOS@catawbacountync.gov. For Spanish, call 828-695-6515.