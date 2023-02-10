HICKORY — The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County recently shared its accomplishments from 2022.

Through its Healthy Youth Education Program, supported by Catawba County United Way, the council served students in 40 schools across Catawba County and educated 5,696 young people in grades five through nine. Its educators taught youth in Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools, University Christian, St. Stephens Lutheran, and Concordia Day School.

The Council on Adolescents is the lead agency for puberty and reproductive health education in Catawba County through its Healthy Youth Education Program. This program provides integrated, sequential, age-appropriate, medically accurate, and interactive puberty and reproductive health and safety education. Through its partnership with Catawba County United Way the council is able to provide these state-mandated programs at significantly reduced costs to the schools. The ultimate goal of these programs is to decrease teen pregnancy rates across the community.

The most recent teen pregnancy statistics available are from 2020, in which there were 93 in Catawba County. This was the first time teen pregnancies were below 100 in the county. This number was a decrease from 123 pregnant teens in 2019. Since the council’s inception in 1987, teen pregnancy rates have dropped by 70%.

The council also coordinates the Lunch Buddy Mentoring Program, also funded through Catawba County United Way, and other in-school and community programs focused on teen pregnancy prevention, preventing distracted driving, making healthy choices, planning for the future, and resisting peer pressure. The council’s mission is to inspire today’s youth to be physically and emotionally healthy through education, awareness, and advocacy. Learn more at www.coacatawba.org.