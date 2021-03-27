Agency hits milestone: 500,000 books mailed

HICKORY — Catawba County Partnership for Children recently mailed its 500,000th Imagination Library book to a child in Catawba County.
The nonprofit agency works to ensure children enter kindergarten healthy and prepared for lifelong success. All of their work is focused on children from birth to age 5 and their families, connecting them to high-quality early childhood services and resources. One such service is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a free program that sends an age-appropriate children’s book in the mail to each enrolled child every month until the child turns 5 years of age. It is a way of building an early love of reading and encouraging caretakers to read to their young children.
There are currently 5,417 children enrolled in the program, which leaves approximately 3,400 eligible children who are not yet enrolled. Families can sign their child up by going to www.smartstart.org/DPIL or by calling Catawba County Partnership for Children at 828-695-6505. Want to help support this program? A donation of $25 pays for a year’s worth of books for one child. To learn more or donate, go to catawbakids.com/imagination-library.