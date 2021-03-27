Agency hits milestone: 500,000 books mailed

The nonprofit agency works to ensure children enter kindergarten healthy and prepared for lifelong success. All of their work is focused on children from birth to age 5 and their families, connecting them to high-quality early childhood services and resources. One such service is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a free program that sends an age-appropriate children’s book in the mail to each enrolled child every month until the child turns 5 years of age. It is a way of building an early love of reading and encouraging caretakers to read to their young children.