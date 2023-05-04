HICKORY — The Catawba County Partnership for Children is celebrating the county’s child-care community for national Child Care Provider Appreciation Day on May 12.

To recognize the importance of the child-care community, each parent of a child who is participating in a child-care program will receive a sticker to wear to work on May 12 that says, “I’m at work thanks to my child care program.”

The stickers will help the business community to recognize how important the child-care community is to their success, increasing productivity and reducing employee turnover.

Every child-care program in the county will also receive a basket of treats and a lawn sign that reads, “Brain Architects Work Here,” emphasizing the important and intentional brain development work that is done in child care centers every day. Approximately 90% of a child’s brain is developed within their first five years, so early childhood is an incredibly important time in a child’s life. Catawba County’s child-care community cares for about 3,500 children, allowing their parents to be productive members of the county’s workforce.

The Catawba County Partnership for Children is a nonprofit agency that is committed to ensuring that all children enter kindergarten prepared for lifelong success. They offer early childhood programs such as the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program, Children’s Resource Center, Imagination Library, Parents as Teachers, Triple P (Positive Parenting Program), Our Nest Diaper Pantry, and the Early Childhood Support Team. To get connected to all early childhood services, call the Children’s Resource Center at 828-695-6565 or go to www.catawbakids.com.