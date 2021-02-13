Agency cares for patient with legacy of service

After a long and inspiring career serving some of the most vulnerable members of the community, Kathy Clay, founder of The Cognitive Connection, now is finding comfort and support from Carolina Caring’s palliative medicine health-care team. Her lifelong mission to help others aligns perfectly with Carolina Caring’s mission to provide world-class, compassionate care and enhance living.

“From the moment we contacted Carolina Caring we felt uplifted,” says Kathy’s daughter, Julie Walker. “We quickly found the support we needed to move forward with hope.”

Early in her life, Kathy set out to improve the lives of adolescents and adults in the Catawba Valley area who had been affected by drug abuse or addiction. Her vision for The Cognitive Connection began with a passion to empower people to succeed in daily life, helping them to become as independent and self-reliant as possible despite the barriers they faced.

It all began with Kathy’s first grant to help serve victims of domestic violence following her education at Western Piedmont Community College and her internship working with victims of domestic violence at Options. It was there that she met Debbie Wilson, who later became the director of the domestic violence center. Together they enhanced the program’s resources and gained recognition by the state of North Carolina.