Agency cares for patient with legacy of service

After a long and inspiring career serving some of the most vulnerable members of the community, Kathy Clay, founder of The Cognitive Connection, now is finding comfort and support from Carolina Caring’s palliative medicine health-care team. Her lifelong mission to help others aligns perfectly with Carolina Caring’s mission to provide world-class, compassionate care and enhance living.
“From the moment we contacted Carolina Caring we felt uplifted,” says Kathy’s daughter, Julie Walker. “We quickly found the support we needed to move forward with hope.”
Early in her life, Kathy set out to improve the lives of adolescents and adults in the Catawba Valley area who had been affected by drug abuse or addiction. Her vision for The Cognitive Connection began with a passion to empower people to succeed in daily life, helping them to become as independent and self-reliant as possible despite the barriers they faced.
It all began with Kathy’s first grant to help serve victims of domestic violence following her education at Western Piedmont Community College and her internship working with victims of domestic violence at Options. It was there that she met Debbie Wilson, who later became the director of the domestic violence center. Together they enhanced the program’s resources and gained recognition by the state of North Carolina.
As the program grew and Kathy’s workload increased, her daughter, Julie, joined the program to assist her mom with the overwhelming number of women who needed help and they implemented a Women At Risk program (WAR) for women involved with the criminal justice system. Kathy and Debbie Wilson then pursued their next grant, Criminal Justice Partnership Program (CJPP), with the help of John Hardy, who was the director of Catawba County Mental Health. This grant led to the development of The Cognitive Connection in 1995.
Over the years, Kathy and The Cognitive Connection gained clarity about what they consider to be learned behaviors like domestic violence, criminal thinking and generational dependence on welfare. The agency began offering cognitive behavioral therapy within their behavioral health-care services designed to help clients recognize negative thoughts or emotions and provide strategies to change their thinking and behavior. The cognitive behavioral therapy was also integrated into their employment and training programs as well as programs offered throughout the state prison systems. This intense education provides the clients with the skills they need to re-start their lives and be successful.
Over the last 25 years, The Cognitive Connection has continued to grow, and more of Kathy’s children and grandchildren have followed in her footsteps and joined the agency. Her daughter, Laura Smith, serves as CFO, her son, Jim Clay, is adult program director, her grandson, Josh Clay, is adolescent program director and her granddaughter serves as a medical office assistant within their medication assisted and primary care services. Julie moved into the CEO position following Kathy’s retirement eight years ago.
Thanks to state contracts and the addition of Medicaid, The Cognitive Connection is well-positioned for future growth, helping more people and achieving great client outcomes.
Today, the agency has more than 54 employees and houses an adolescent behavioral health care/prevention-outreach program (Cognitive Connection Corporation-CCC) at Sipes Orchard Home, which provides residential treatment programs for at-risk children.
“Years ago, we realized that helping people re-start their lives is about more than just access to resources. We realized we needed to help them think differently to move toward their life’s purpose and goal,” says Julie.
As Kathy continues into her later years and draws upon the support services of Carolina Caring, a local hospice and palliative medicine provider, she finds hope in her family’s commitment to continue her legacy and move The Cognitive Connection forward as it continues its mission of offering unconditional love to those facing challenges that can only be overcome by a strong, supportive community.