After spike in August, COVID-19 vaccinations in decline in Catawba County

The number of Catawba County residents getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has dropped in recent weeks after a jump in August.

In August, the number of county residents getting vaccinated increased from about 550 each week to about 1,200 each week, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The numbers peaked Aug. 23 with about 1,400 residents getting their first dose that week.

Demand has varied since the vaccines were authorized, Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health community engagement specialist, said. Initially, there was extremely high demand.

“After that big wave of individuals passed, we saw demand go down until the delta wave hit,” Killian said. “When the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths rose sharply late in the summer, we also saw a spike in vaccine demand.”

In September weekly COVID-19 cases and vaccinations began to drop. The week of Sept. 27, about 530 residents got their first dose. Vaccinations have continued to drop since then.

“This points to risk perception,” Killian said. “Vaccinations are in much higher demand when people are concerned about the trajectory COVID cases is taking.”