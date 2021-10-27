After spike in August, COVID-19 vaccinations in decline in Catawba County

The number of Catawba County residents getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has dropped in recent weeks after a jump in August.
In August, the number of county residents getting vaccinated increased from about 550 each week to about 1,200 each week, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The numbers peaked Aug. 23 with about 1,400 residents getting their first dose that week.
Demand has varied since the vaccines were authorized, Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health community engagement specialist, said. Initially, there was extremely high demand.
“After that big wave of individuals passed, we saw demand go down until the delta wave hit,” Killian said. “When the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths rose sharply late in the summer, we also saw a spike in vaccine demand.”
In September weekly COVID-19 cases and vaccinations began to drop. The week of Sept. 27, about 530 residents got their first dose. Vaccinations have continued to drop since then.
“This points to risk perception,” Killian said. “Vaccinations are in much higher demand when people are concerned about the trajectory COVID cases is taking.”
The week of Oct. 4, about 460 residents were vaccinated. The week of Oct. 11, about 310 county residents got their first dose. Data can lag, so more may be added to that total, according to NCDHHS.
The latest data for the week of Oct. 18 shows that 235 county residents got their first dose that week.
As of Monday, 82,786 Catawba County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number is about 52% of the county’s population.
Vaccination rates are highest in older people, Killian said. About 96% of county residents over 75 are vaccinated, she said. About 84% of people 64 to 74 years old are vaccinated.
In younger populations the numbers drop. About 38% of people 12 to 17 are vaccinated in Catawba County, Killian said.
The data doesn’t include second doses or booster doses.
Catawba County Public Health did see spikes in interest in the booster doses when the additional doses were first approved, Killian. After the first few weeks, the demand dropped.
Recently, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses were approved. Public health expects a similar jump in demand for those doses with that approval.
Booster doses for all three COVID-19 vaccines are available in Catawba County, according to a news release from Catawba County Public Health.
Providers in the county are able to give booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines, according to the release. The Pfizer vaccine has been available for several weeks.