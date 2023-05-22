HICKORY — Rick Cline will offer his annual African Drumming and Steel Drum Workshop, June 19-23.

The fee is $110. It will be held at the Hickory Music Factory.

Participants in the African workshop will learn traditional West African songs/rhythms and their meanings as well as how to improvise and "speak" with their drum. It is for ages 7 and older and will be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Participants in the steel drum workshop will play various songs on traditional steel drums from Trinidad, as well as learn the history and evolution of this exotic instrument. It is for ages 12 and older and will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Visit www.hickorymusicfactory.com to sign up.