The Affirmation of Baptism for Hayden Alan Bean Johnson was held recently at Sardis Lutheran Church. Hayden has been active at Sardis over the years, serving as an acolyte, crucifer and participating in youth activities. In preparation for his Affirmation of Baptism, Hayden studied for three years (with COVID interruption), attended Lutheridge for Campformation and spent time pondering what Lutherans believe and why they believe. Hayden also feels he has grown in his personal faith.