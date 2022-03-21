AFC Urgent Care to open new location in Hickory

HICKORY — AFC Urgent Care / Family Care will host a grand-opening celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 7. The celebration will include food, entertainment and prizes.

Doors will be open Friday, April 8, at 8 a.m. to see patients. The clinic is located at 955 Second St., NE, across from Panera and Salsarita’s, right next to St. Aloysius Church.

This new location offers walk-in urgent care services to patients 6 months and older, seven days a week with no appointment needed. The facility is equipped with a digital X-ray, multiple patient rooms, and a full procedure room for stitches, staples, labs, hydration IV’s, and more. AFC offers molecular rapid COVID, flu and strep testing, detecting the highest levels of sensitivity within 15 minutes.

AFC Urgent Care / Family Care is independently owned and operated by Larry Kugler and his business partners, along with their medical directors Dr. Todd Rudolph and Dr. Natasha Ballard.

For more information, visit afcurgentcarehickorync.com .