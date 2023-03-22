LENOIR — Since last fall, county leaders have worked to restructure the Caldwell County Economic Development Commission (EDC). On March 13, Caldwell County Board of Commissioners finalized the restructure by adopting bylaws for the Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC).

EDAC combines the Economic Development Commission board and the Sales Tax Reinvestment Committee to create an advisory committee with leaders from business, industry, education, and government in Caldwell County.

“Combining the boards creates a strong advisory panel with the experience and expertise necessary to help grow our county,” said Caldwell County Economic Development Director Ashley Bolick. “I look forward to working with this advisory board to develop a strategic plan that will continue Caldwell County’s growth and prosperity.”

In the adoption of bylaws, commissioners approved a committee of up to 18 members who serve three-year terms. Terms include previous board service.

Members with a term expiring on June 30, 2024, include Bonnie Caudle, Town of Gamewell; Deborah Wilkie, McMillon Electric Company; Jerry Church, Town of Granite Falls; Jonathan Greer, Town of Hudson; Max Dyer, La-Z-Boy; and Rick Coffey, McCreary Modern.

Those appointed to serve until 2025 are Ann Smith, retired banker; Janet Aiken, Aiken Development; Jimmy Harrison, Caldwell County Government; Jon Blair, Peoples Bank; Mark Transou, First Citizens; Richard Boyd, Automated Solutions; and Ronnie Setzer, Town of Cajah’s Mountain.

Members who will serve through 2026 are Alan Merck, Blue Ridge Energy; Chase Winebarger, Town of Sawmills; Dr. Mark Poarch, CCC&TI; Rick Justice, Town of Rhodhiss; and Scott Hildebran, City of Lenoir.