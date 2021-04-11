Adventure awaits at Catawba Science Center

It’s always a pleasure and an adventure to tour the Catawba Science Center — even more so when CSC’s naturalist Bruce Beerbower is leading the way.
Bruce and I have talked on multiple occasions about the center and about his own experiences, including going on dinosaur digs out West. Did you know that in 2020 Bruce turned 70 and logged his 40th year with CSC? When he started, the science museum was in “a lovely old house,” said Bruce, on Third Avenue in Hickory, the structure having been saved from demolition when the Service League of Hickory bought it from the city and founded a children’s science education facility in 1975.
While many would be looking toward retirement by this stage of their lives, not Bruce. He’s just as enthusiastic — no, passionate — about the Catawba Science Center and his work as lead naturalist as an eager newbie.
For me, four truths about CSC make it fabulous: One, the center covers lots of science, from water and land creatures to human anatomy to electricity to physics to outer space to weather and so on. Two, CSC appeals to all ages; it’s as entertaining and educational for a 75-year-old grandparent as it is for his 4-year-old grandchild. Three, the center offers guests the chance to see — sometimes touch — things they’d likely never experience otherwise. And four, CSC is fun, so much so that big and little folks may not even realize how much learning they’re doing.
I spent a couple of recent mornings at the children’s museum, hearing from Bruce and director Tracy Hall about all the upgrades, additions, and renovations that occurred while the facility was closed due to COVID-19. It’s open now, clean as a whistle, with lots of new stuff and programs, and with procedures in place to keep all visitors as safe as possible, such as asking all guests to enter in the back — the north entrance or the planetarium building and check in. Registering online is encouraged.
Our first stop was Carpenter Hall and the traveling exhibit “Goose Bumps,” a sort of science-based haunted house at CSC through May 2. Goose Bumps is about things and situations that scare, startle, or worry us and how our bodies react. Think creepy crawlies, heights, enclosed spaces, needles, falling and butterflies. What? Butterflies? Yes, some folks fear butterflies. It’s called lepidopterophobia.
Fear makes us sweat and tremble, and our hearts race. It also helps us — and animals — survive. In the Goose Bumps exhibit, which came from the California Science Center in Los Angeles, visitors have the chance to physically confront their fears.
As we strolled Carpenter Hall, Bruce shared that something new to CSC is a costumed mascot named Splashy. He’s a stingray based on the actual Splashy that lives in one of CSC’s aquaria. The mascot Splashy will wander around outside and inside the museum on Fridays and Saturdays, welcoming visitors.
We headed outside to the renovated courtyard, pausing to look at the climbing wall, new plants, and a stone xylophone among other contraptions. Then it was on to the rejuvenated Energy Avenue and to m.o.v.e. (mental health, oxygen, vascular system, energy), a computerized system that gets participants moving.
I had an extra good time in Gross Labs Imaging, where I danced in front of a computer-generated skeleton whose bones moved exactly the way mine did. Can you imagine what fun such a thing would be at high school proms?
As Bruce, Tracy, and I continued, we went by some large graphics about the spread of viruses. Tracy said the New York Hall of Science had made them available to science museums “to help explain more about COVID.”
In Treehouse Adventures, designed for little children, we experienced “a simulation of going through the seasons,” Tracy explained. At one point, there’s a tree onto which wee visitors can attach and “harvest” produce. Bruce said he loved to see which fruits and vegetables guests put on the tree: apples, or course, but sometimes bananas and even corn.
Another upgraded permanent exhibit is Velo-City, “the study of physics in motion put on a child’s level,” Bruce described. In one area, kids can build their own roller coaster.
Tracy had to leave Bruce and me at that point, but she wanted to make sure the word gets out that “one of the greatest things happening this year is the new Millholland Planetarium Projection System — a state-of-the-art system totally computer generated,” said Tracy. “New crisp, clear shows. We’re able to partner with other science centers and NASA with this new equipment.” It’s being installed now. Opening day has yet to be determined, but it will be soon.
Bruce and I spent a good deal of time in what he called his “pride and joy,” the Naturalist Center. “We completely redid it,” said Bruce, who was pleased to share that many previously stored items are now on display, including taxidermy mounts and models of fish. There are also some live creatures, including Pancake, a girl groundhog who’s missing her front incisors and would die if left on her own. She got her name when the science center people noticed how she likes to lie flat. You can bet she’s the center of attention on Groundhog Day.
The Naturalist Center offers lots of science in one place. There’s a slab of oak, for instance, that dates from 1873 according to its rings. The tree from which it came was cut from the center’s property in 2006.
Across the room from the oak slab is a video microscope, a big contraption available to anyone who wants to bring something in and examine it.
There’s the freshwater wall of mounted fish and the saltwater wall, and there are all sorts of animal pelts that visitors can touch. Some still have their faces — or what’s left of them, making me think maybe they’d fit in well in the Goose Bumps exhibit.
Outside again, Bruce and I admired the community garden, the bounty of which goes to the Hickory Soup Kitchen. Bruce pointed toward a building that contains numerous classrooms that CSC uses for birthday parties, school programs, astronomy club meetings, homeschool groups, camps, and so forth.
We peeked into the Millholland Planetarium and saw men at work, installing all the state-of-the-art stuff Tracy mentioned.
Then we entered the Amazon Basin, where all the live residents are creatures found in the Amazon. First to greet us was a huge electric eel swimming around in his watery home.
We left the Amazon and walked into the Saltwater Aquaria. That’s where the real Splashy lives. It didn’t take long to discover why he’s named Splashy. He repeatedly splatters water on the surface of the pool he shares with sharks and smaller stingrays. During non-COVID times, guests can pet Splashy.
The tour ended in the Edgerton Gallery where the herpetarium (reptiles and amphibians), tortoise exhibit and coral reef tank are located. Among the tortoises is Seymour from Africa, a spur tortoise. He’s been at the museum nearly 20 years, so naturally he and Bruce are good friends. Bruce shared the story of transporting Seymour — with help — from another part of the center during a power outage. Not an easy task since spur tortoises constitute the third-largest species of tortoises in the world.
Tour over, I couldn’t help thinking how wonderful it would be to spend time in the Catawba Science Center every day. No wonder Bruce loves his job!
