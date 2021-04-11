Adventure awaits at Catawba Science Center

We headed outside to the renovated courtyard, pausing to look at the climbing wall, new plants, and a stone xylophone among other contraptions. Then it was on to the rejuvenated Energy Avenue and to m.o.v.e. (mental health, oxygen, vascular system, energy), a computerized system that gets participants moving.

I had an extra good time in Gross Labs Imaging, where I danced in front of a computer-generated skeleton whose bones moved exactly the way mine did. Can you imagine what fun such a thing would be at high school proms?

As Bruce, Tracy, and I continued, we went by some large graphics about the spread of viruses. Tracy said the New York Hall of Science had made them available to science museums “to help explain more about COVID.”

In Treehouse Adventures, designed for little children, we experienced “a simulation of going through the seasons,” Tracy explained. At one point, there’s a tree onto which wee visitors can attach and “harvest” produce. Bruce said he loved to see which fruits and vegetables guests put on the tree: apples, or course, but sometimes bananas and even corn.

Another upgraded permanent exhibit is Velo-City, “the study of physics in motion put on a child’s level,” Bruce described. In one area, kids can build their own roller coaster.