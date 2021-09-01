Advance directives, wills to be program topics

HICKORY — Avoiding issues with advance directives and wills is to be the focus of a Sept. 14 program of the Catawba Valley Paralegal Association.

Presented by Kimberly H. Whitley, the purpose of this program is to provide an overview of health care power of attorney, living wills, advance directives, HIPAA authorizations and wills among other topics.

The presentation will be held at Catawba Valley Community College Room WW123 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The presentation is one hour in length. There is no fee for the general public to attend this program.

Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members and wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.