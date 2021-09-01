Advance directives, wills to be program topics

HICKORY — Avoiding issues with advance directives and wills is to be the focus of a Sept. 14 program of the Catawba Valley Paralegal Association.
Presented by Kimberly H. Whitley, the purpose of this program is to provide an overview of health care power of attorney, living wills, advance directives, HIPAA authorizations and wills among other topics.
The presentation will be held at Catawba Valley Community College Room WW123 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The presentation is one hour in length. There is no fee for the general public to attend this program.
Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members and wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.
CVPA is a nonprofit organization that encourages ethical and professional conduct within the paralegal profession, and promotes paralegal careers in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Lincoln, Alexander, Cleveland and surrounding counties. CVPA furthers education and quality fellowship among its members and guests through CPEs, regular meetings, networking and quarterly social events, and furthers the paralegal profession through its participation in community service projects. Membership in CVPA is open to paralegals, legal assistants, legal secretaries, students enrolled in paralegal programs, paralegal educators, employees of judicial entities, other recognized legal agencies, and anyone interested in the legal or paralegal profession.