Advance care planning workshops to be offered

LENOIR — Advance care planning is a process to help your loved ones know how to speak for you if you are ever unable to make your own medical decisions. It is planning for the unexpected.

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care partners with the Caldwell Senior Center to offer an Advance Care Planning Workshop via Zoom at no cost to the community on the second Thursday of each month. The next workshop will be held Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Advance directives, living wills and health care powers of attorney are gifts to your family. Deciding, discussing and documenting your health care wishes helps ensure your health care wishes are known and honored.

It also gives you peace of mind that you have made appropriate preparations. Notary services will be available by appointment to help anyone who wants to complete their documents.

For more information, or to register, call 828-758-2883. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link.