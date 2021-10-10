Advance care planning workshop to be offered

LENOIR — Advance care planning is a process to help your loved ones know how to speak for you if you are ever unable to make your own medical decisions. It is planning for the unexpected.

AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care & Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, partners with the Caldwell Senior Center to offer an advance care planning workshop at no cost to the community on the second Thursday of each month.

The next workshop will be held Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Caldwell Senior Center in Lenoir.

Advance directives, living wills and health care powers of attorney are gifts to your family. Deciding, discussing and documenting your health care wishes helps ensure your health care wishes are known and honored. It also gives you peace of mind that you have made appropriate preparations.

Notary services are available by appointment to help anyone who wants to complete their documents. Face masks are required at all times and space is limited. For more information, or to register, call 828-758-2883.