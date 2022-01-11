 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Advance care planning workshop scheduled

LENOIR — Advance care planning is a process to help your loved ones know how to speak for you if you are ever unable to make your own medical decisions. It is planning for the unexpected.

Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, partners with the Caldwell Senior Center to offer an advance care planning workshop at no cost to the community on the second Thursday of each month. The next workshop will be held Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Caldwell Senior Center in Lenoir.

Deciding, discussing and documenting your health-care wishes helps ensure your health-care wishes are known and honored. It also gives you peace of mind that you have made appropriate preparations. Notary services are available by appointment to help anyone who wants to complete their documents.

Due to COVID-19, face masks are required at all times, space is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 828-758-2883.

