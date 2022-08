LENOIR — Deciding the kind of health care you want at the end of your life is called advance care planning.

Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, is offering an advance care planning virtual workshop on Sept. 15 at noon.

There is no cost to the community, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. For more information, or to register, call 828-754-0101 or 1-844-4AMOREM, or email thildebrand@amoremsupport.org.