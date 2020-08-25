Adults services nonprofit faces record number seeking help

Even if the centers were fully open, there’s no way to take on so many new clients, Bumgarner said.

“It did catch us off guard — I think so much of this caught us off guard,” he said. “Now as we're starting to stabilize, we’re looking at that and going, ‘Holy cow, even if we opened full speed we would have a waiting list that's years long.’”

The time people spend stuck at home without their regular services or daily activities can lead to depression, a deteriorating physical condition and a loss of independence, Bumgarner said.

“We’re seeing a lot of these people who have destabilized because of (the closures) and now need services like ours,” he said.

At the same time Bumgarner is trying to solve the increase in demand, Adult Life Programs faces funding uncertainty.

The nonprofit has 18 main funding sources — partners and grants that pay to help participants take part in the program. One of the largest, a contract with Partners Behavioral Health Management, was nearly cut in half, Bumgarner said. While the funding that was initially cut was restored, the near-loss could foreshadow the months ahead.