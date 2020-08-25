Adults services nonprofit faces record number seeking help

As COVID-19 closures set in, Mark Bumgarner, executive director of Adult Life Programs in Hickory, had one thing on his mind: survival.
The nonprofit helps those in need of adult day services, such as people with developmental disorders or mental illness. The centers closed in March for three months. So did many other services for the elderly and disabled.
When Adult Life Programs reopened in June, Bumgarner was met with an unexpected result: an unprecedented spike in people seeking the organization's services. To handle it, he’s switching gears — leaving behind survival mode and seeking ways to grow.
“It was honestly unexpected and in hindsight I think, ‘Shame on us, we should have had more foresight.’” Bumgarner said. “But I think, like many others, we couldn’t predict what would happen. We didn’t know services and seniors centers wouldn’t reopen. Like everyone else we were thinking March and April will be rough and then we’ll be fine, back to normal.”
Instead, Bumgarner is facing a waiting list of about 30 people. For the previous 10 years, that list topped out at five, he said.
And while the program’s centers are open, they’re only at half-capacity, he said. There are still participants staying home, getting meals and activities brought to them rather than coming to the center.
Even if the centers were fully open, there’s no way to take on so many new clients, Bumgarner said.
“It did catch us off guard — I think so much of this caught us off guard,” he said. “Now as we're starting to stabilize, we’re looking at that and going, ‘Holy cow, even if we opened full speed we would have a waiting list that's years long.’”
The time people spend stuck at home without their regular services or daily activities can lead to depression, a deteriorating physical condition and a loss of independence, Bumgarner said.
“We’re seeing a lot of these people who have destabilized because of (the closures) and now need services like ours,” he said.
At the same time Bumgarner is trying to solve the increase in demand, Adult Life Programs faces funding uncertainty.
The nonprofit has 18 main funding sources — partners and grants that pay to help participants take part in the program. One of the largest, a contract with Partners Behavioral Health Management, was nearly cut in half, Bumgarner said. While the funding that was initially cut was restored, the near-loss could foreshadow the months ahead.
The nonprofit made it through a three-month shutdown, but what funding will look like going forward may change, Bumgarner said. He worries about keeping services at the level they’re at, let alone expanding to accept 30 more people.
“We’ve looked at any kind of assistance we could get,” he said. “We’ve maintained well but I think the real story is how do we survive this coming fiscal year? That’s where we’re going to see people (other nonprofits and services) close their doors.”
With so many people seeking the program’s services, Bumgarner has pondered opening a fourth care center. He’s confident the groups could find a building to house it but paying for it would be a challenge, especially with the economy in flux and the future uncertain.
Bumgarner can add the cost of cleaning to the pandemic bill. He said the program has spent thousands on protective equipment and sanitation supplies. A further effort to minimize the spread of disease by replacing the furniture in two centers with hospital-grade, cleanable seating will cost $150,000 or more.
"This is not without challenges, and I’ll have to really scramble to find the funds," Bumgarner said.
He hopes the good that the nonprofit does for the community will bring good karma in return. “I think when you’re doing the right thing… things fall into place,” he said. “So I do have that faith, but I would be less than honest if I didn’t say I was worried. And I think our communities should be, too.”
