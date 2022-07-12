Adults invited to tour water treatment plants

NEWTON — Have you ever wondered how your water gets to you, what makes it safe to drink, and what happens to it after it has been used?

The Catawba County Library is coordinating a STEAM program for adults with the City of Newton that focuses on the science of water treatment.

The two-part program will take place at the City of Newton’s water treatment plant on Thursday, July 14; and the wastewater treatment plant on Thursday, July 21, both at 10 a.m. The program will feature plant tours and presentations on water treatment for consumption and after use.

Water treatment is the process of improving the quality of water by passing it through various processes. It includes the removal of suspended solids and other harmful chemicals so that it is safe for applications or for reintroducing it back to the ecological system. The water people drink comes from rivers, ponds, and lakes, and this process makes it safe for consumption. Used water, also known as wastewater, travels through sewer pipes to treatment plants where it is treated, removing household and industrial impurities, and either returned to rivers, ponds, and lakes, or used for irrigation.

Learn more about the water treatment process during these tours, including what happens to your water before it gets to you and what happens after it has been used. The tours are free and open to any adult who is interested in seeing an up close and personal view of local water treatment plants.

Newton's water treatment plant — to be toured July 14 — is at 1780 N.C. 10. The wastewater treatment plant — to be toured July 21 — is at 1407 McKay Road. Closed-toe shoes are required and sunscreen is suggested. No registration needed. Arrive by 9:45 a.m. Tours begin at 10 a.m.

For more information about the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.