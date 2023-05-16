BETHLEHEM — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will be hosting an adult painting party (21 and older) at The Vault in Bethlehem from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. The Vault is at 9541 N.C. 127 North.

All painting levels are welcome to attend. Painting instructor Abby Moretz will guide participants as they create their own 11-by-14-inch canvas masterpieces. All art materials will be provided by the Hiddenite Center. Participants can expect an evening filled with fun and creativity. The cost of this event is $25 for Friends of the Center and $30 for non-members.