Adult Life Programs names executive director

HICKORY — Adult Life Programs announced the selection of Karin McDaniel as executive director of the agency.

Mark Bumgarner, outgoing executive director, told board members and employees, “I am excited to see where she [McDaniel] takes Adult Life Programs."

McDaniel holds a B.S. in Psychology as well as a B.S. in Family and Child Development from Virginia Tech, and a M.S. in Strategic Leadership from Mountain State University. She is the outgoing adult services director of Enola Group.

McDaniel has led staff development and quality assurance initiatives for many other local and statewide organizations. Her knowledge of programming and community partners make her a natural fit for Adult Life Programs, as does her 10-plus years of service as a board member to Adult Life Programs. ALP Board Chair Dr. Sue Friguglietti noted McDaniel’s “passion and knowledge were impressive beyond compare” and the ALP board of directors felt it would be difficult to find any candidate as well suited for the position.