Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA to offer 24/7 access

CONOVER — The YMCA is now bringing 24/7 fitness access to the Catawba Valley community.

“We started this for many reasons,” said Kara Cloninger, executive director for Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA. “We have a lot of members in our community who are on varying schedules, and we’re trying to be more accommodating for those with the varying schedules. We found 24-hour access would add a lot of value for those working second shift, third shift or first responders. We wanted to give them access to the Y as well.”

This access is a new membership add-on that will allow members to access the fitness center after hours.

To ensure safety, a state-of-the-art security system will monitor those who check in and out, and communication has been set up with emergency responders. The fitness center and restrooms will be open, but the gym, child care and aquatic centers will remain closed. Members 18 years and older can choose to participate by upgrading their membership for $5 per month for the new technology used to make this happen.

According to Cloninger, it is quite the undertaking to switch from being fully staffed to self-regulated. The staff team has worked out the process of specifically what needs to be done for safety precautions.

“Another reason for providing 24/7 access is to offer the widest range of hours available for people to come. It also spreads out the crowd so not as many people come during the same time. People can come and feel safe," Cloninger said.

To learn more about this and other YMCA programs, visit www.ymcacv.org.