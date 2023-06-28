NEWTON — Catawba County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs June 30-July 1 in conjunction with the fifth National Adoption Weekend promoted by leading animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society.

“We are excited to partner with Best Friends Animal Society for their fifth annual National Adoption Event Weekend,” said Catawba County Animal Shelter Manager Jenna Arsenault. “Many shelters like ours have remained at maximum capacity for quite some time. We are at the height of kitten season and seeing a large increase in the amount of adult cats and kittens entering our care. Adoption events attract more people to the Animal Shelter, save resources, and increase adoption numbers, which directly impacts the amount of animals in our care. This allows us to make more room to help the animals in our community that are entering into the Animal Shelter daily.”

The Catawba County Animal Shelter, located at 201 Government Services Drive in Newton, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Adoptable pets can be met in person at the shelter or viewed online at https://24petconnect.com/ by entering the Newton zip code 28658.

Shelters across the country are experiencing an increase in animal populations and adoption rates aren’t keeping pace. That’s why Best Friends Animal Society and nearly 600 shelter and rescue partners have joined together for the national event. By adopting a unique and loveable shelter pet, two lives are saved — that of the adopted cat or dog, and another that can now take their space in the shelter.

“We are excited to host our fifth National Adoption Weekend, encouraging the community to add a new pet to their home this summer,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “These warmer months can see some of the highest intakes in shelters, so it’s critical the shelter staff and volunteers have the support they need from the community. If you can, please adopt and foster. And if you already have pets, make sure they’re microchipped and spayed/neutered.”

At a time when so many shelters across the country are short-staffed and well over capacity, individuals can help save lives by choosing to adopt a deserving pet from a shelter or rescue group instead of purchasing from a breeder or store. If you can’t add to your family right now, you can still help by spaying or neutering your pets, fostering kittens or an adult dog, volunteering, donating, and advocating for proven lifesaving programming for local pets.

For more information, visit the Animal Services page at www.CatawbaCountyNC.gov, or follow Catawba County Animal Services on Facebook at @catawbacoanimalservices.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 378,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary.

For more information, visit www.bestfriends.org.