'Adapt and overcome:' Army vet talks challenges of military life

I would imagine it’s at least 100 pounds more (weight for combat jumps). You have a parachute on your back; you have a reserve parachute on your front.

You have your rucksack, which weighs 60-plus pounds between your knees, strapped to your legs. You have a rifle connected to your side and, of course, your helmet and all your other gear.

So you have everything on you, and you jump out of the plane, and all that weight goes away. That’s the best feeling in the world.

On the hardest part of being in the military

I think the mental aspect of getting through it.

I mean, physically, you can do that all day. You can turn your mind off and run all day, and push up all day, sit up and … marching, shooting, whatever you’re doing.

But the biggest thing is mental — missing home, missing friends that you had.

On the most important lesson he learned

Adapt to your situation. Adapt and overcome whatever comes to you.

You ain’t going to like what you’re doing a lot of the times, but you know you’ve got to do it. You’ve just got to get through it, drive on, move forward and eventually, in the end, everything is over with.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

