'Adapt and overcome:' Army vet talks challenges of military life

U.S. Army veteran Michael Speagle keeps the chin strap from his first helmet as a symbol of all the difficulties he endured.
“It’s hard,” Speagle said of being in the Army. “Simple enough; you’re going to suffer through it. It ain’t just a walk for anybody.”
The 39-year-old Catawba County Sheriff’s deputy was a paratrooper and military police officer during his service between 2005 and 2011. That service included a tour in Iraq and time in Europe.
Speagle has experienced issues with his back and knees from his airplane jumps. He recalled a time he injured his shoulder and did not realize it until later, when he was told to do push-ups.
Despite the challenges, Speagle said, he would do it all again.
He discussed the life-saving bonds formed between soldiers in combat, what life is like as a paratrooper and the hardest part of military life.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On the bonds soldiers form
Basically, the camaraderie. That’s your family, especially in combat. That’s all you have. You’ve got to get close and watch out for each other and take care of each other and protect each other.
A couple of times I can remember in combat missions, and you’ve got your guys left and right to you, and then they see something, they handle it, they take care of it, and potentially it saves your life.
One particular situation I remember, we were at a stopping point, a security halt during a firefight. And a vehicle was coming down the road, and I was faced off to another direction.
I didn’t see it coming down towards me or to our security position. Before I looked over to my left, my partner already took the guy and handled him how he had to handle him, unfortunately. That was about 25 feet away.
It could have been bad, potentially.
On being a paratrooper
That was something specific I wanted to do. When I first signed up, I requested it, and they actually paid me a little extra to do it, so that was a bonus.
It’s technical from a lot of the things that you have to pay attention to in the plane — getting your parachute suited up … getting your gear situated.
Even the way you sit in the plane; the way you stand in the plane; the way you walk in the plane.
Even to pass off your static line — you’ve got to pay a big deal not to have a weak arm when you pass it on or you can get your arm caught, and it can rip your bicep muscle off.
Jumping out of that plane is intricate.
The only fun jumps … is where you just have a parachute on, no gear, no weapons. But, yeah, we trained for combat jumps if we needed it.
I would imagine it’s at least 100 pounds more (weight for combat jumps). You have a parachute on your back; you have a reserve parachute on your front.
You have your rucksack, which weighs 60-plus pounds between your knees, strapped to your legs. You have a rifle connected to your side and, of course, your helmet and all your other gear.
So you have everything on you, and you jump out of the plane, and all that weight goes away. That’s the best feeling in the world.
On the hardest part of being in the military
I think the mental aspect of getting through it.
I mean, physically, you can do that all day. You can turn your mind off and run all day, and push up all day, sit up and … marching, shooting, whatever you’re doing.
But the biggest thing is mental — missing home, missing friends that you had.
On the most important lesson he learned
Adapt to your situation. Adapt and overcome whatever comes to you.
You ain’t going to like what you’re doing a lot of the times, but you know you’ve got to do it. You’ve just got to get through it, drive on, move forward and eventually, in the end, everything is over with.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
