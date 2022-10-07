Actress to present dramatization at library

HICKORY — "Grandma Gatewood's Walk" will be presented by actress Anne Van Curen at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Van Curen transforms into Emma "Grandma" Gatewood to describe what it was like to be the first woman to solo hike the Appalachian Trail in 1955. The dramatization is based on the book "Grandma Gatewood's Walk," which was written from accounts in Gatewood's diaries, trail journals, newspaper articles and memories of family members. Gatewood was a 67-year-old survivor of domestic abuse when she began her hike. She carried only a walking stick, cloth tennis shoes and a sack of supplies. Her story of resilience is inspiring.

Van Curenis a native of the small town of Maryville in east Tennessee. She works full time as a registered nurse and currently is a case manager with Home Hospice Care. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother of six. She is also a dramatist and a storyteller who has written many historic monologues. An avid hiker, she is currently working on the AT 14 State Challenge. She loves to carry the story of Grandma Gatewood with her on her travels.

The Grandma Gatewood’s Walk presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, however there is a limit of 45 people, first come, first served. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.