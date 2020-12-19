 Skip to main content
Activities include youth oratorical contest
The youth oratorical contest will be held Saturday, Jan. 9.

HICKORY — Due to COVID-19, the Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is making changes to its traditional Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities.

One change is the inclusion of a youth oratorical contest to be held Saturday, Jan. 9, starting at 11 a.m. The official topic is “Hope. Where Do You Find Hope?”

All contestants will perform their orations in person at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory. To keep students and families safe, each student will receive a specific time to arrive and perform. Students will be permitted one  and only one person (parent, coach or family member) to accompany them. No exceptions will be made.

Eligible participants are third-graders through 12th-graders of the Hickory area. Winners in each of three grade groups (three through five, six through eight, nine through 12) will be awarded monetary and trophy prizes. Winners of the contest will also have the opportunity to present at the MLK Jr. Day Celebration at Union Square in downtown Hickory on Monday, Jan. 18.

The two ways to submit your completed registration form and copy of your oration are via email to: hickorynaacp@gmail.com; or by US Postal Service mail to Hickory NAACP, P.O. Box 2593, Hickory, NC 28603.

Registration and copy of orations must be received no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.

