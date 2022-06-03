Activities for seniors include concert, classes

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in June including a performance by Ulysses Long, cooking classes and wellness programs.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8:30 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: June 6, CPR and first aid for choking with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; June 8, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Tina McGilvary, Catawba County Extension; June 14, Elvis impersonator, Ed Smith; June 21, patriotic jewelry with Donna Gentry; June 23, blood pressure checks and cataracts awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; June 27, bingo; June 29, anxiety disorders with Vaya Health; June 30, no-bake energy bites. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call the site at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: June 6, creating cards for deployed soldiers with Bethel United Methodist Church; June 14, red, white and blue milkshakes and create your own flag for Flag Day; June 20, turbulent sixties trivia with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; June 21, blood pressure checks and cataracts awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; June 22, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Tina McGilvary, Catawba County Extension; June 27, music with John and Mary Roller. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: June 6, music with Charles Ballard; June 7, cataracts awareness and blood pressure checks with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; June 9, musical performance by Ulysses Long; June 14, anxiety disorders with Vaya Health; June 20, decorative decoupage soap craft; June 23, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; June 27, turbulent sixties trivia with Jennifer Williams, Patrick Beaver Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact the site at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: June 7, ice cream in a bag for National Chocolate Ice Cream Day; June 15, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; June 16, music with Charles Ballard; June 21, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; June 27, bingo; June 28, anxiety disorders with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: June 7, anxiety disorders with Amy Penley, Vaya Health; June 8, cataract awareness and blood pressure checks with Carolyn Thompson, RN, CVMC; June 14, two Ingredient apple angel food cake; June 15, local fraud and scam information with Officer Whisenant, Maiden PD; June 21, Medicare fraud and scams with Diane Trainer, SHIPP; June 22, making ice cream in a bag with Suzan and Lisa. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday – Thursday. Call 828-695-5610 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.