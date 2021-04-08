Activist attorney to address NAACP branch

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, April 11, at 4 p.m. A special program will be led by attorney Hampton Dellinger.

Dellinger, former NC Deputy Attorney General who was recognized as a 2020 “Leader in the Law,” has an active pro bono practice where he works to remove Confederate monuments and protect the rights of voters.

“With the work we’re doing in Catawba County to press county leadership to remove the Confederate monument and with the voter suppression efforts in our state and across the nation, it’s important to understand the issues and next steps,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “This is an important meeting; I look forward to hearing from Mr. Dellinger.”

This meeting will be held via conference call. To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch typically meets the second Sunday of each month.