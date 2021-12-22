 Skip to main content
Acrylic painter displays work at Valdese gallery
VALDESE — On display at New Window Gallery Jan. 7-31 will be work by acrylic painter Cathy Vaughan.

Vaughan, originally from Hudson, is known for brilliant abstract paintings as well as colorful landscape paintings that sometimes have hidden characters to be found. Her landscapes are often inspired by the art of Bob Ross, but with brighter, bolder colors.

New Window Gallery is located at 150 W Main St. in Valdese. The gallery is part of the Play It Again Records Building.

The gallery is also looking for artists to participate in future events.

Call 828-874-1800 and ask for Mark or David.

