Accounting firm moves to new Bethlehem office

BETHLEHEM — Price & Associates, CPAs, PLLC has relocated their office to 1232 Shiloh Church Road in Bethlehem. A ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of their new facility will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Formerly located at 9461 N.C. 127, Price & Associates CPAs, PLLC is a verified accounting firm offering a complete range of accounting, tax, and consulting services for small businesses and individuals. The firm currently has two partners, Cindy G. Weaver, CPA, and Casey D. Morris, CPA, as well as two additional staff CPAs, Jeannie S. Benfield, CPA, and Angela F. Hull, CPA. The firm’s supporting staff includes Tina A. McAlpin, manager of accounting services, Tammy B. Tucker, staff accountant, and Eve Hollifield, office manager.

Price & Associates, CPAs, PLLC has been in the Bethlehem community for more than 25 years. Reach it at 828-495-3646.