Wreck closes Startown Road; 1 airlifted from scene with life-threatening injuries

A two-vehicle wreck closed Startown Road Tuesday afternoon and sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. north of Settlemyre Bridge Road and involved a pickup truck and a boom truck. The cab of the pickup crumpled in the impact.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken from the scene by helicopter, a N.C. Highway Patrol state trooper said. The driver was the only occupant in the pickup and there were two people in the boom truck, the trooper said.

Startown Road was still closed around 3:15 p.m. and a trooper said the road would likely be closed for another hour or so.

