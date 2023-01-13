Worker who fell through a warehouse roof in Hickory still in critical condition, says relative

A worker who fell through a warehouse roof on Tuesday is still in critical condition, according to a family member.

Jose “Pollo” Ruelas, 32, was doing repairs on the roof of a warehouse on 18th Street NE when he fell at least 8 feet through the roof. Ruelas was transported via helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Kristina Lail.

Ruelas lives in Newton with his wife Breana Ruelas, 28, and their three daughters, Aleya, 11, Abriell, 8, and Rosy, 4, Lail said.

Lail is Breana’s cousin, she said. Jose and Breana have been together for 14 years and married for 12 years, Lail said.

“It is very hard on all of us,” Lail said. “We are just reaching out, praying every day. I know Bre’s been praying a lot and turning to God. It’s devastating.”

Lail describes Jose as a genuine, funny man, who loves his family and his church. “We love Pollo in our family,” Lail said. “We are so lucky to have him.”

Lail started the GoFundMe to try to help the family with travel expenses and other necessities. Lail said Jose's daughters are staying in Newton while Breana is at the hospital with him.

Jose is the main provider for the family, Lail said. Breana owns the Short & Sweet beverage shop in the Harris Arcade in downtown Hickory. With Jose in the hospital, Breana has been unable to work at the shop, Lail said.

The GoFundMe page is titled “Help Bring Pollo Home!” To donate, visit gofundme.com.

“They have a long road ahead of them,” Lail said. “It’s going to be really hard on them.”