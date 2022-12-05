'We couldn't believe it:' Man recounts finding human body in woods next to his home

Johnny Stewart’s daughter mentioned to him that last week she saw a shiny object in the wooded area on their neighbor’s property when she would pull out of Stewart’s house.

Stewart’s daughter also had been telling him about an unusual smell. Stewart decided to take a closer look Saturday after his daughter kept mentioning the smell and the object.

It was then that the 74-year-old discovered what he initially thought was an animal body, maybe a cow. Stewart went to get his neighbor. The neighbor pointed to the hand and said it was human. The neighbor then called 911.

Stewart said the shiny object his daughter saw was likely the person's belt buckle. The body was found just outside of Conover in the woods by the intersection of Lee Cline and Eckard roads.

“We couldn’t believe it because it’s usually quiet in here,” Stewart said of finding the body. “I’ve been here about 40 years, and nothing ever like that before.”

He added: “That’s television, you know? That’s movies and stuff.”

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the case since Saturday, and a few investigators were at the scene Monday morning.

In a news release over the weekend, the office described the body as apparently that of a man, but could not provide any additional information about the body.

On Monday afternoon, sheriff's Capt. Aaron Turk said officers had no further information to release.

“We don’t have enough information right now to speculate on a cause or manner of death," Turk said.

He said there will be an autopsy, and that dental records and DNA samples from the procedure could be used to help identify the man.