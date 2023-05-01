A Honda Odyssey crashed into the FryeCare Hart Industrial Clinic on Tate Boulevard in Hickory around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

The driver sustained minor injuries but refused care, and no one inside the clinic was injured, said Hickory Fire Department Captain Nick Reese.

The driver was a patient at the clinic, Reese said.

Reese said the building would have to be inspected for structural integrity before the vehicle could be removed.

The van struck the front of the building, crashing through the right window.