Vale mother and 10-year-old son killed in car accident

A car crash in Lincoln County killed a 54-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son on Monday.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on N.C. 27 near the intersection of Asbury Church Road.

A 1999 Nissan Sentra attempted to exit a parking lot and turn left onto N.C. 27. The Nissan failed to yield the right of way and collided with an eastbound 1992 GMC semitrailer on N.C. 27, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the Nissan, Belinda Shrewsbury Baker, 54, of Vale, died at the scene. The rear-seat passenger, Michael Paul Baker, 10, was critically injured and transported by EMS to Atrium Health Lincoln, where he died. The front seat passenger, Glenn Baker, 59, was seriously injured and transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Michael was the son of Glenn and Belinda Baker, N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the semitrailer, Joseph Kelly, 55, of Maiden, received minor injuries. The semitrailer was owned by the North Carolina Forest Service, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

All occupants of the Nissan were restrained by seat belts. No charges are anticipated, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.