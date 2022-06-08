Vale man killed in Startown Road crash

A Vale man involved in a crash on Startown Road Tuesday has died from his injuries, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said on Wednesday.

Carl Douglas Ikard, 58, of Vale, was driving his Nissan pickup truck north on Startown Road when he swerved into the southbound lane, apparently to avoid stopped traffic, and collided with a bucket truck headed south, Swagger said.

The cab of the truck was crushed, while the bucket truck ran off the road, through a fence and into a field.

Ikard was taken by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center but died upon arrival at the hospital, Swagger said. The driver and passenger of the bucket truck were uninjured.

The crash brought traffic to a halt on the road for around three hours Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

