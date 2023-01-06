 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASHE COUNTY

Valdese woman one of 2 people killed in Ashe County wreck

Two women died in a vehicle collision on N.C. Highway 88 in Ashe County on Thursday.

Shirley Ann Ellison, 62, of Valdese, died at the scene. Nancy Patrick Ellison, 60, of Sparta, also died at the scene, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said in a news release.

Shortly after 9 a.m., state troopers responded to a collision on N.C. Highway 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling west on N.C. Highway 88, ran off the road to the right and collided with a tree, Swagger said.

Shirley Ellison was the driver of the Ford Focus. Nancy Ellison was riding in the vehicle’s front passenger seat. Nancy was not restrained by a seatbelt, Swagger said.

The highway was closed for about two hours during the on-scene investigation. The crash remains under investigation, Swagger said.

