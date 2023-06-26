One construction worker is dead and another seriously injured after the workers were struck be a vehicle along N.C. Highway 150 on Monday afternoon at 3:35 p.m.

Master Trooper Christopher Casey said both victims were flaggers moving traffic cones when a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox traveling the road struck them.

Ryan Scott Tanner, 23, of Valdese died at the scene, Casey said in a news release. The second flagger was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Equinox, Jerry Lee Johnson, 80, of Sherrills Ford was not injured, Casey said.

Trooper Casey said charges are pending in the case.

Casey said the road was marked as a construction zone, and a member of the flag crew was in the road with a stop sign while motioning traffic to move over.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Highway 150 and Vinewood Road. The site is about a quarter mile from Lineberger's Cattle Company Steakhouse and Saloon restaurant and sits between Terrell and Denver.