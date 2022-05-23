 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Vacant building burns in Hickory on Monday morning; no cause for blaze determined yet

  • Updated
  • 0
0524 fire.jpg

A vacant building on 18th Street burned early Monday morning.

 Photo courtesy of Dave Faherty, WSOC-TV

No cause has been determined for a fire that burned a vacant building in Hickory early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire located in an area on 18th Street NE at approximately 4:18 a.m. No injuries were reported. Damages to the building are considered significant, a release from the Hickory Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the release said.

Firefighters responded with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck and two command units. Hickory police and Catawba County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the fire, the release said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ford issues recall of 39,000 SUVs due to instances of fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert