Vacant building burns in Hickory on Monday morning; no cause for blaze determined yet

No cause has been determined for a fire that burned a vacant building in Hickory early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire located in an area on 18th Street NE at approximately 4:18 a.m. No injuries were reported. Damages to the building are considered significant, a release from the Hickory Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the release said.

Firefighters responded with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck and two command units. Hickory police and Catawba County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the fire, the release said.