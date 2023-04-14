A Conover man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision along U.S. Highway 70 in Claremont on Thursday night.

The pedestrian was identified as Raymond Lee Gentry, 63, of Conover. Gentry died at the scene.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Master Trooper Christopher Casey said the collision occurred along U.S. Highway 70 near Penny Road. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

The crash site is less than a mile from the Claremont Police Department.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is requesting assistance from anyone who may have been involved or saw something in the area of U.S. 70 around 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Those with information regarding this collision should call 828-466-5500.