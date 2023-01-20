Update: No serious injuries reported in crash that closed section of N.C. Highway 127 on Friday

There are no reports of serious injuries in a crash that closed N.C. Highway 127 in Alexander County Friday morning.

The crash occurred along N.C. Highway 127 near where the highway intersects with Fellowship Church Road. Southbound traffic was redirected down Fellowship Church Road. Northbound traffic was at a standstill as people worked to clear the road at 8:30 a.m.

Three vehicles were towed from the scene. Two appeared to be heavily damaged. It has not been confirmed if all three of the vehicles were involved in the crash.