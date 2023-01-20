 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Update: No serious injuries reported in crash that closed section of N.C. Highway 127 on Friday

012123-hdr-news-crashupdate-p1

Firefighters talk at the scene of a vehicle crash on N.C. Highway 127 near Fellowship Church Road on Friday morning.

 Sarah C. Johnson, Record

There are no reports of serious injuries in a crash that closed N.C. Highway 127 in Alexander County Friday morning.

The crash occurred along N.C. Highway 127 near where the highway intersects with Fellowship Church Road. Southbound traffic was redirected down Fellowship Church Road. Northbound traffic was at a standstill as people worked to clear the road at 8:30 a.m.

012123-hdr-news-crashupdate-p2

A vehicle getting pulled from the side of N.C. Highway 127. The vehicle was involved in a crash on the highway Friday morning.

Three vehicles were towed from the scene. Two appeared to be heavily damaged. It has not been confirmed if all three of the vehicles were involved in the crash.

