Update: Newton man dies in car crash; 3 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on Robinson Road on Tuesday

  Updated
N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers confer as they investigate a fatal collision on Robinson Road north of N.C. 10 on Tuesday morning.

A Newton man died in a car crash on Robinson Road on Tuesday morning.

N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers discuss the wreck scene on Robinson Road on Tuesday morning as they investigate a fatal collision.

Jerry Lail, 58, of Newton, died when his car was struck twice in the early morning hours.

A N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper, center, measures the impact area of a fatal collision on Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation showed that shortly after 5:30 a.m., a 2013 Ford Focus, driven by Anthony Stroupe, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, went left of center and collided with a Toyota Corolla driven by Lail, said 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger, with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Lineberger said Lail’s car was sitting in the middle of the highway with no lights because of the initial crash. A third vehicle struck Lail’s car in a second collision. Lail died at the scene, Lineberger said.

Stroupe was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center, Lineberger said.

No charges have been filed in the case as of Tuesday afternoon, Lineberger said.

